Ousley Vision Center continues family tradition of exceptional eye care

Dr. Audrie Ousley of Ousley Vision Center in Highland Village insists she couldn’t have stepped into a better opportunity. The year was 2018, and Drs. Bruce and Camille Ousley were starting to think about their future retirement but wanted to ensure their practice stayed in the family — just like when the doors opened more than 35 years ago as a family-owned office.

Fortunately their daughter-in-law was up for the task!

“I graduated from Optometry school and immediately came here to join the practice,” Dr. Audrie said with a laugh. “Ousley Vision has always been a family business, and I’m thrilled we can keep it that way.”

In a world where corporate and big-box vision centers are ubiquitous, Ousley Vision Center stands out as one of the only independent optometrist offices in the area. What does that mean for local families? For starters, it means exceptional quality eye health care and vision correction in an environment where the owners control the patient experience and care they provide. That includes extended and more personalized exams to look for common conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and dry eye. It also means a focus on the patient — from front desk to checkout. Outstanding customer service is their daily goal.

The other major advantage of being independently owned is the freedom to choose what brand of frames and lenses they sell. Most eyewear brands Ousley Vision offers (Cutler & Gross, Tom Ford, Etnia Barcelona, Blackfin, LA Eyeworks, and more) aren’t available at other optical offices and big box chains. Many of their brands are made in countries known for outstanding craftsmanship. This includes Italy, England, Denmark, Spain, France, and Japan. Higher quality eyewear is often made with hand-polished acetates, rolled edges, sturdy hinges, vibrant and layered colors, Japanese titaniums, and have unique styles and shapes. Their lenses range from budget-friendly to custom options to enhance your vision.

“You used to have to drive into Dallas to get the selection of eyewear we offer,” Optician Jackie Elliott said. She’s been with Ousley for 16 years and leads a team of certified opticians and selects the eyewear. “It’s nice to be local. We truly embrace families here; we love helping everyone from children to grandparents.”

Dr. Audrie agreed.

“We are very thorough with everything we do, and we ensure our patients have the best prescription possible for their vision needs,” she said. “Dr. Bruce and Dr. Camille have been here for 30-plus years, and I plan to be here for another 30 years to care for the next generation of families.”

To learn more, please visit www.ousley.vision

(Sponsored content)