Corinth Chick-Fil-A relocating

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Corinth will relocate as early as this fall, according to the company.

The Chick-fil-A in Kensington Square, 4481 FM 2181, will move west down Teasley Lane to a new restaurant at 3550 FM 2181, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Construction of the new location will begin this spring, and the company plans to open it this fall, barring delays. The existing location will remain open until construction of the new one is complete, according to the company.

Details about why the restaurant is moving, and the differences between the new and old locations, were not made available Friday, but the company promises the new location “will provide improved ordering capabilities and enhance the Team Member experience.”

“We look forward to remaining a part of the Corinth community and continuing to serve our guests great food with remarkable service,” Chick-Fil-A said in the statement.