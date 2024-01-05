Friday, January 5, 2024
Senior Talk DFW — January 2024

Edwena Potter

New Year, New You? For many it’s Happy New Year! For others it’s a year of missing someone, realizing time is passing or redefining what life looks like after a major life event. Take time to reflect on your wins and progress from last year. Reflect on any life event changes and how you want the future to look. What things do you want to continue, stop doing, or do better?

Have you made any New Year’s Resolutions? January is a great month to start anew. You have a blank canvas to create your “dream board” for 2024 and beyond. You can plan out your year and work to make those goals and dreams happen. Any goal without a plan is just a wish. Is it a trip you’ve always wanted to take? A move to a different place? Remember, it’s your life.

We either take control of our lives, health, finances and relationships, or we give up the control to others. Which sounds better for you? 2024 could be your year to learn something new to empower you to make decisions important for you.

We’re here to help with that. Monthly we’ll have candid conversations about topics that are meaningful for today’s seniors. Come learn in a safe educational environment the 3rd Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. What future topics are of interest to you? Please let us know.

January 18 – New Year, New You – Physical, emotional and financial – How can I impact these?

February 15 – Senior Living Options

March 21 – Decluttering – where do I start and helpful hints

North Central Texas College (NCTC) 1200 Parker Square, Room 203 (elevator available) Flower Mound

RSVP at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561

Remember, the “New Year, New You” concept is about personal growth and positive change. Take small, consistent steps, and celebrate your progress along the way.

“We will open the book for 2024. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” – Edith Lovejoy Pierce

What will you write for 2024?

Repeat after me: I’m walking into the best year of my life!

Happy New Year!!

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Certified Probate Expert, Keller Williams Realty

(Sponsored content)

