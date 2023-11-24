The Soapbox: What a woman is

The four word question “What Is A Woman?” has become one of the most difficult questions to answer in the world. For though it can be readily answered by a kindergarten child, even highly-educated judicial nominees standing to gain career promotions of a lifetime stumble over words without any coherent ability to produce an answer. The most stealth career politicians, perceived by some as bumbling simpletards, present the question that tends to draw more of a discussion on sex, gender ideologies, and interpretations of biology rather than an actual answer.

In this column, I will answer the question of what a woman truly is in her being, her role in her family as well as her society. I will not belabor any musings of exactly how many proposed genders there are in the current cultural climate, nor will I take any political detours of how we have arrived at this point as one nation under God. Instead, I will begin in the beginning, and I will do it from my perspective as one of them—a created woman.

This is the account of the heavens and the earth when they were created, when the Lord God made the earth and the heavens. Since creation began, historians, scholars, archaeologists and Truthseekers have long studied the divine origin of man presented in Genesis Chapter 2. The words speak with uncluttered candor: God made the heavens and the earth with neither shrub nor plant nor rain. There were no hands available to work the land, nevertheless streams came up from the ground to supply the earth with water. Then God breathed his ruach “wind” into the nostrils of the man he had formed from the dust, giving life to flesh with His spirit.

When God saw it was not good for the man Adam to be alone, he created the animals and presented them to him to see which names he might choose, but the animals did not satisfy Adam’s desires; therefore, God caused Adam to fall into a deep sleep whereby He created Eve from Adam’s rib and presented her to Adam. Whoah man, was she incredible! She was the most beautiful thing that Adam had seen thus far in the Garden of Eden.

Since that very day of the creation of the first woman, the role of true womanhood has been one of lover, helper and nurturer. In the modern era, the makeup of a woman is no different, but the challenge to do all of the things that women were made to do is increasingly more complex with the changing world. In her being, a woman is a natural multitasker and rises up to the challenge. She undertakes the web of details that must be executed daily for her family. She is the wisdom behind the scenes, a resourceful guide to impact every life she touches. In her world, she is known in the marketplace for her ability to buy and sell, to see about the needs of her people, and to give attention to the things that concern them.

According to author Rebekah Merkle, “Eve in Exile,” women were made not only to subdue the earth, but to fill it. Eve was the first solution-giver in the Garden of Eden. Adam could not have populated the earth without her since he was just one man, but with his introduction to Eve, he has become the entire human race. But, the role of woman goes far deeper according to Merkle. Women were not created to be boring creatures, rather insightfully interesting.

A woman was not only created to bear children or to adorn a palace. Instead, she is powerful in her ability to channel her gifts, skills, and talents to create wealth for her family even from her laptop computer while a pot of spaghetti comes together on the stove. She is an amazingly resilient creature whose heart can create tears that leak from her eyes at times, when necessarily a man would not have such introspect to understand life so tenderly. The life-giving comfort she offers cannot be manufactured by another human or by a scalpel, due to her personal touch that is custom made for those whom she is assigned to love.

The truth of what a woman is has become more maligned by modern dating than any political ideology, for women have fallen into the trap of disingenuous predatory phonies who use and discard her at will only to flippantly move on to their next piece of carnage. Only when a woman values herself as a unique, whole individual will society wake up and remember that a woman was created for more; yet the separation of sex from motherhood has unraveled society’s admiration for the role of true womanhood.

Society’s understanding the truth of what a woman is determines the future of her people. This understanding is in no way an attempt to disparage the impact of men, for there is ample evidence of the weight of their impact when removed from fatherless societies where young men are falling by the wayside.

The simple question of “What is a woman?” has a simple answer. She is a divine creation, knit together by the hands of God and no other. Though many have tried, none have successfully been able to match the intricacies of her essence. To describe a woman is very clear. Even as her depths cannot be captured in one thousand words, a woman is a present help to her beloved as she represents the healing arms of God. Just like Adam’s first glance, it is easily seen that a woman is something to behold! She must become beholden to herself, however, with unscrupulous ownership of her own worth while waiting on the man than would be more fearful of God that to ever make any attempt whatsoever at redefining, genuinely, what a woman is.