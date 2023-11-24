The Oaks at Flower Mound: Refresh and relax with chair yoga

Yoga can bring major health benefits to people of all ages — but if you or your loved one has mobility challenges; you might think yoga is off-limits. Enter chair yoga.

For many older adults, doing yoga from a sitting position is a great way to add low-impact exercise to their routine. Local senior living community The Oaks at Flower Mound offers onsite yoga classes for residents to modify according to their abilities. The community has seen many benefits to providing this programming that helps seniors strengthen themselves in mind, body and soul.

Five Benefits of Chair Yoga for Seniors

Strength and flexibility. You’ll build core strength and improve flexibility in your shoulders, hips and back — all of which can help you in your day-to-day life. For those with poor mobility, this can even lead to somewhat restored function, making it possible to reach and maintain a greater degree of independence. Balance and spatial awareness. One of the biggest reasons people prefer chair yoga to standing yoga is the fear of falling. Fortunately, chair yoga works to improve your balance and proprioception — the ability to know where your body is in relation to the things around you — making it easier to do things like climb stairs or walk around obstacles in your environment. Mental clarity. Embracing the meditative aspects of yoga can yield some serious perks for your brain. Getting a good stretch while practicing mindfulness and controlling your breathing will make you feel calmer and more relaxed in other areas of your life. Lessened pain. Yoga has documented benefits for those who suffer from chronic pain or other nagging health issues. Whether it’s relieving pressure points or simply diverting your attention from what’s making you uncomfortable, you’ll notice the difference. Staying social. Lastly, a chair yoga class is a fantastic way to meet people. Having new friends to share in the experience can also help you stay accountable for your health goals.

Getting Started

The best way to get into any form of yoga is by taking a class. You may find these classes at community centers, yoga studios, senior living communities or other organizations focused on senior health.

For residents of The Oaks at Flower Mound, chair yoga is a weekly favorite, with local instructors providing convenient classes onsite, in keeping with the community’s commitment to residents’ long-term health and well-being. TheOaksAtFlowerMound.com

(Sponsored content)