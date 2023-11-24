FMPD stepping up patrols around shopping areas

During the busy holiday shopping season, the Flower Mound Police Department is increasing its patrols around retail areas.
The department said in a social media post that it will have additional officers patrolling retail areas starting Black Friday through Dec. 26.
FMPD also encouraged residents to take three precautions while out shopping:
- Always lock your vehicle’s doors
- Put purchases and personal belongings in the trunk, out of view of would-be thieves
- Be patient in parking lots and watch for pedestrians