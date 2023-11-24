Travel with Terri to Oklahoma City’s First Americans Museum

Oklahoma City is the quintessential ‘Modern Frontier.’ It’s contemporary, clean, and extremely cultural, with excellent cuisine, amenities and unique activities. All these things with rich and rugged western cowboy roots. It’s the best of both worlds!

Just 205 miles north of Dallas, it’s an easy drive heading north on I-35. Or, kick back and ride Amtrak’s ‘Heartland Flyer’ Train as it runs daily from Oklahoma City to Ft. Worth.

I fell in love with this beautiful city years ago when our daughter attended the University of Oklahoma, and then moved to Oklahoma City after graduation. Through visiting her throughout the years, I got to experience this city firsthand and quickly realized that Oklahoma City was something very special.

Investors and business leaders recognize this special place as well. Their collaborative and energetic vision over several decades has transformed this capital city. They have invested nearly $2 billion in building impressive world-class attractions, sports venues, urban parks and a new convention center complex…and they are just getting started.

First, let me share a few fun facts:

In land mass, OKC, as it’s often referred to, is the 8th largest metropolitan in the nation. It’s the largest city in Oklahoma with a metro population of more than 1.4 million.

Oklahoma boasts 400 drivable miles of historic Route 66, more than any other state in the nation. OKC serves as the center point with many iconic points of interest. The state is gearing up for 2026 as this will be 100th anniversary of ‘America’s Mother Road’ and many celebrations are being planned. So mark your calendars!

OKC is the Horse Show and Softball Capital of the World. It’s home to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site for Canoe/Kayak, and also has the nation’s only urban whitewater rafting and kayaking center.

The OKC National Stockyards is the world’s largest feeder and stocker cattle market that’s located in Stockyard City, just one of the 15 unique districts that define the city’s culture and embody the Modern Frontier vibe.

Travel and Leisure has named Oklahoma City as one of the 50 best places to travel because it’s a great art and culture destination. One example is the brand new “First Americans Museum.” At this state-of-the-art museum is visitors can learn all about the cultural diversity, history and contributions of the First Americans. The state of Oklahoma is home to 39 distinct First American Nations. This unique museum showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in First American history, culture and art; live public and educational programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring authentic one-of-a-kind hand-made items or products by premier First American artists.

First Americans Museum has already won several national awards and is said to have more exhibits than the National Museum of the American Indian at the Smithsonian.

Another Oklahoma City jewel is the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. Here you can truly experience the West. This is the nation’s premier institution of Western history, art and culture. This massive museum collects, preserves and exhibits an internationally renowned collection of Western art and artifacts. My favorite is sculptor James Earle Fraser’s work, The End of the Trail. Many excellent educational programs are sponsored to promote interest and protect the legacy of the real American West. Over 10 million people from around the world have visited this fascinating museum.

For some outdoor fun check out the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. This place was full of surprises. It covers 130 acres and is home to more than 1,900 animals. It also has many conservation and educational programs, one of which is ‘Wild Encounters’. This program offers an impressive first-hand encounter with American Bison, Asian Elephants, Indian Rhinos, Komodo Dragons and Galapagos Tortoises. You can even take your zoo visit to new heights by actually riding a camel! There is always something fun and new at the OKC Zoo.

For your adventurous spirit, OKC visitors must try Riversport Adventures! This is an impressive and unique attraction that has countless amenities and events at this multi-purpose campus on the Oklahoma River. You can have a wet and wild experience white water rafting, surfing, skiing, ziplining, or climbing a six-story adventure course. There are adventures for all ages and skill types from beginner to professional. Here you will find America’s next generation of Olympic hopefuls in training. Since 2009, Riversport has been an official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site.

There are so many grand hotels in Oklahoma City with classic architecture, period details and undeniable charm. Travel back in time to the golden era of travel and experience the unique history of Oklahoma City in one of its historic hotels. Here are my top three favorites, all in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City. All three are within walking distance of the new Scissortail Park, Myriad Botanical Garden, Bricktown, Paycom Center and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

The Skirvin Hotel – is an official member of Historic Hotels of America. Throughout the years, I have stayed here countless times. I even saw NBA superstar Kobe Bryant when the LA Lakers were in town playing the beloved Oklahoma Thunder. The Skirvin’s rich décor and timeless vibe is warm and welcoming. I never want to leave. You can enjoy all-day dining and live jazz music in their legendary ‘Red Piano Bar.’ It is comprised of three towers of 14 floors and features stunning Art Deco architectural style. This is one of my all-time favorite hotels. It has a Waldorf Astoria feel, but is in America’s Heartland. Built in 1911, the Skirvin is OKC’s oldest hotel.

The Colcord Hotel – is a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton and is one of the most iconic, and modern boutique hotels in Oklahoma City. This historic jewel is a completely remodeled building. Built in 1910, as a commercial building, the Colcord was the first skyscraper adorning the city’s skylines. Now it sits by the tallest skyscraper in OKC, the Devon Tower. The Colcord Hotel has been an inseparable part of Oklahoma City’s growing and vibrant downtown scene since it opened its doors. This lovely hotel still showcases the original and unique architectural elements like marble columns and nickel and bronze elevator doors. The Colcord is a blend of elegance and comfort.

The National Hotel – is part of the Marriott’s Autograph Collection and is the new kid on the block. This historic landmark building is now a luxe hotel, after major renovations. Built in 1931, this iconic 32-story building was the largest and tallest building in OKC’s skyline for decades and was known at the First National Bank Building. Newly and gorgeously restored, the National Hotel just opened its grand doors in 2022. It’s charming and intriguing with its original opulent Art Deco architecture. Your jaw will drop as you ride up the escalator to the second floor to check-in. The lobby area called the Great Hall, is simply stunning, massive and magnificent. My first thought was an upscale Grand Central Station. I caught people just standing and staring, trying to take it all in.

Besides the luxurious accommodations and modern amenities, there are also amazing on-site dining options. The National offers superb cuisine and drinks at ‘The Stock and Bond Steakhouse’ where it’s all about High Plains cattle and American Bourbon and Whiskey. The unique ‘Tellers Restaurant’ features Mediterranean food and a wood-fired grill. Here the dining tables are in the original bank’s teller booths. ‘The Gilded Acorn’ specializes in small plates with a curated collection of champagne, high tea, a coffee menu, and a feature champagne wall all in an elegant atmosphere. Downstairs in the basement you walk through a giant vault door into ‘The Library of Distilled Spirits.’ It’s where they have 1,500 expressions of spirits that are documented in an encyclopedia, as well as more than 200 craft cocktails. This hidden jewel is inside the First National Bank’s massive bank vault and is something to see. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The National brings history to life and is perfect in every way.

This chic city is rich with travel possibilities that will inspire you and leave you wanting more. OKC is ‘red hot’ and a great vacation destination that is easy to get to and fun to explore. You are sure to experience the warm and welcoming Oklahoma Spirit in The Modern Frontier!

Here are a few OKC happenings in November and December:

