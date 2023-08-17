Northlake appoints new Town Council member

The Northlake Town Council last week appointed a resident to fill a vacancy on council.

In May, Place 6 Councilman Wes Boyer was arrested on felony family violence charges and resigned from council. He had just been reelected to another two-year term on council after drawing no challengers in the May election.

Council members considered calling a special election to fill the Place 6 vacancy, but ultimately decided to appoint someone to fill the seat, temporarily. Two people, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Aaron Fowler and former Town Council member Rena Hardeman, applied to fill the vacancy. Council chose to appoint Fowler, a local sports medicine doctor.

Fowler will serve until at least May 2024. Other council seats will be on the ballot then, and the town will add the remaining year of the Place 6 term to that election. Appointing someone to Place 6 now shortens the length of the vacancy, and adding the seat to the ballot in May 2024 gives residents the opportunity to vote without having to pay for an unplanned election.