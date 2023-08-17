Thursday, August 17, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake appoints new Town Council member

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Aaron Fowler, photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Town Council last week appointed a resident to fill a vacancy on council.

In May, Place 6 Councilman Wes Boyer was arrested on felony family violence charges and resigned from council. He had just been reelected to another two-year term on council after drawing no challengers in the May election.

Council members considered calling a special election to fill the Place 6 vacancy, but ultimately decided to appoint someone to fill the seat, temporarily. Two people, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Aaron Fowler and former Town Council member Rena Hardeman, applied to fill the vacancy. Council chose to appoint Fowler, a local sports medicine doctor.

Fowler will serve until at least May 2024. Other council seats will be on the ballot then, and the town will add the remaining year of the Place 6 term to that election. Appointing someone to Place 6 now shortens the length of the vacancy, and adding the seat to the ballot in May 2024 gives residents the opportunity to vote without having to pay for an unplanned election.

Previous articleERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity use Thursday
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.