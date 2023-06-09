Northlake councilman resigns after arrest

Wes Boyer has resigned from Northlake Town Council after his recent arrest on felony family violence charges.

Boyer was arrested May 22 and charged with continuous violence against the family and assault of a family member (impede breathing/circulation), according to Denton County Jail records.

Boyer was first elected to Place 6 on the Town Council in 2021, and drew no challengers in his reelection bid in last month’s election. After the arrest, Northlake Mayor David Rettig said he expected Boyer to resign.

Boyer has since resigned from council, and during Thursday night’s Town Council meeting, council members and staff discussed their options in filling the new vacancy in Place 6 for the rest of the two-year term. Most council members said they would prefer to solicit applications and appoint someone to the seat this summer, rather than call a special election in November and go half a year without someone in Place 6. More information about the appointment process is expected to be released later this month.