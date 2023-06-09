Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake councilman resigns after arrest

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
109
Wes Boyer, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

Wes Boyer has resigned from Northlake Town Council after his recent arrest on felony family violence charges.

Boyer was arrested May 22 and charged with continuous violence against the family and assault of a family member (impede breathing/circulation), according to Denton County Jail records.

Boyer was first elected to Place 6 on the Town Council in 2021, and drew no challengers in his reelection bid in last month’s election. After the arrest, Northlake Mayor David Rettig said he expected Boyer to resign.

Boyer has since resigned from council, and during Thursday night’s Town Council meeting, council members and staff discussed their options in filling the new vacancy in Place 6 for the rest of the two-year term. Most council members said they would prefer to solicit applications and appoint someone to the seat this summer, rather than call a special election in November and go half a year without someone in Place 6. More information about the appointment process is expected to be released later this month.

Previous articleNews from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2023
Next articleOncor removes Argyle routes from proposed transmission line
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.