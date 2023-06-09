News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2023

Hello Citizens,

Thank you to all who turned out to vote in our May 6th election. It was a record turnout. I would also like to thank those who supported my campaign for mayor. The voters have spoken, and the new mayor and council will work hard for the citizens and the Town of Double Oak.

As mayor: I will work closely with current and future town councils to identify and discuss town business before action; Working with current and future town councils to improve our transparency in handling town finances; Together with the Town Administration, improve our efficiency and effectiveness in managing our town and town staff; Work with current and future town councils to address our town ordinances that need to be updated or improved; Begin the due diligence with the future Kings Road project (Trip 22) included in the Denton County Road bond passed last November; Engage with our town committees regarding roads, drainage, development, Planning and Zoning and Boards of Adjustment; Continue to support our Double Oak Police Department and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department; Represent the Town of Double Oak at all local, county, and state functions.

My open council seat will be filled at the June 5th Town Council Meeting.

I look forward to serving the Double Oak Citizens and the Town of Double Oak.

Celebration of Mayor Emeritus Mike Donnelly



On Monday night, May 6, former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly was honored for his longtime service to the town with a proclamation by me and the Town Council.

Donnelly was named Mayor Emeritus, and May 15, 2023, was declared “Mike Donnelly Appreciation Day.”

2023-24 Budgeting Process



The new council will begin work on the 23-24 budget process in the coming weeks. The Mayor and Town Council will be more proactive and efficient with how we budget and communicate with our citizens come budget time in August and September. I will be providing updates once the work begins.

Waketon Road



The Waketon Road project is ready for final closeout. On Monday, May 15, the new Town Council approved the final payout documents, and the town has met its financial obligation for the project.

The road is fantastic with its roundabout at Chinn Chapel, wider lanes, and turn lanes at Bridlewood Blvd and Cross Timbers/Kings Road T-intersection. It is hard to remember how the old road was. But please slow down, as the speed limit is only 30 mph. And during school zone hours, it is 20 mph.

2023 Mill and Overlay Projects

Contracts have been signed on the mill and overlay projects approved by the town council. The roads (in no particular order) are Park Lane, Timber View, Meadow Knoll, and Shady Oaks. Peachtree Construction was awarded the bid, and we are working with them on the targeted start and completion dates. I will provide more detailed updates as we move closer to a start date.

Town’s 50th Anniversary Logo Contest



The town’s 50th Anniversary is coming up in 2024, and as part of the celebration, the Anniversary Planning Committee is kicking off a logo design contest. The Double Oak 50th Anniversary logo design competition is meant to be a fun and community-minded activity open to all ages. We want to see the creativity of our citizens and how you would show what makes Double Oak a great place to live.

To learn more about the Town’s 50th Anniversary, please visit the Town website: doubleoak.texas.gov

Braum’s Update



The town administration has heard we may see some action on the Braums site in the coming weeks. We are reaching out for more details on the timeline, but I know they are still planning on being open by the end of Q1 or the start of Q2 2024. We will continue to be proactive as I know the citizens patiently await the delicious food and ice cream that Braums is known for.

Upcoming Events



Town Council Meeting – June 5 – 7 p.m.

Jellybeans – Snack Bags – Drop Off – June 7 – 9 to 11 a.m.

Monthly Siren Testing – June 7 – 1 p.m.

Municipal Court – June 7 – 5 p.m.

Dick Cook Memorial – June 17 at Double Oak Town Hall

Town Council Meeting – June 19 – 7 p.m.

Thank you for taking the time to read this update and, more importantly, being involved citizens in this Great Town called Double Oak!

Any opinions expressed in this update are my thoughts and not officially those of the Town of Double Oak or the Town Council. I welcome all comments and suggestions. Be sure to catch all exciting news or updates; please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].