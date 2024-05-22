Pedestrian suffers traumatic brain injury after being struck by vehicle in Lewisville

A woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday when she was struck by a car while crossing a Lewisville road, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

About 2 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was attempting to walk across Hwy 121 Business in front of the Northwood Manufactured Home Community, 402 East Hwy 121 Bus, when a driver was trying to enter the flow of traffic. The driver didn’t see the woman, accelerated, and hit her, according to a police spokesman.

The woman suffered a traumatic brain injury and some fractured vertebrae, and paramedics performed CPR as she was transported to a local hospital. She was later taken to a Denton hospital because it has a higher level trauma center.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The LPD spokesman said the driver showed no signs of intoxication and no charges have been filed against him, as of Tuesday night, but police are still investigating the collision. Northbound lanes of Hwy 121 Business were closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon after the incident.