Update: Denton County under Tornado Watch

Severe storms could bring hail, wind and flooding to Denton County on Wednesday afternoon.

The first storms reached southern Denton County a little after noon Wednesday, and more severe storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary hazards, and locally heavy rainfall could cause some flooding issues.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for North Texas, including Denton County, through 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

More severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Texas, including Denton County, through Thursday evening.