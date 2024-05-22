Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 9, police responded to a reported stolen vehicle at The Shops at Highland Village and found a red Hyundai Sonata with a broken-out rear window that had been reported stolen out of Dallas the day before. When officers tried to stop the car, all three occupants got out and tried to run away. Two of the three suspects were apprehended. The suspects, a 14 and 16-year-old from Dallas, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify and evading arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect. During the investigation, police learned that the suspects were planning to shoplift from the Bath and Body Works store.

On April 11 at 1:44 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Copperas Trail reported seeing an unknown man in a black hoodie walk up his driveway near his vehicles, then leave. An officer located the man, who tried to evade the officer at first. When he stopped, the man told police that he was playing a game on his phone and didn’t realize he had walked into someone’s driveway. But the victim had surveillance footage showing the suspect tampering with the front grill of his truck. The suspect was cited for prowling.

On April 15, just before midnight, an officer checked on a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 3200 block of Justin Road. The driver said he smoked marijuana in the car, so police searched the vehicle and also found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

On April 22, a victim reported being sexually assaulted by a known suspect they met on Tinder. The charge was enhanced to aggravated sexual assault because the victim is disabled. The investigation remains active.