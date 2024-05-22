Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 9, police responded to a reported stolen vehicle at The Shops at Highland Village and found a red Hyundai Sonata with a broken-out rear window that had been reported stolen out of Dallas the day before. When officers tried to stop the car, all three occupants got out and tried to run away. Two of the three suspects were apprehended. The suspects, a 14 and 16-year-old from Dallas, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify and evading arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect. During the investigation, police learned that the suspects were planning to shoplift from the Bath and Body Works store.

On April 11 at 1:44 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Copperas Trail reported seeing an unknown man in a black hoodie walk up his driveway near his vehicles, then leave. An officer located the man, who tried to evade the officer at first. When he stopped, the man told police that he was playing a game on his phone and didn’t realize he had walked into someone’s driveway. But the victim had surveillance footage showing the suspect tampering with the front grill of his truck. The suspect was cited for prowling.

On April 15, just before midnight, an officer checked on a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 3200 block of Justin Road. The driver said he smoked marijuana in the car, so police searched the vehicle and also found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

On April 22, a victim reported being sexually assaulted by a known suspect they met on Tinder. The charge was enhanced to aggravated sexual assault because the victim is disabled. The investigation remains active.

Previous article
Update: Denton County under Tornado Watch
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.