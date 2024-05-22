Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 6, a resident called police because a man he was allowing to live with him ordered a pizza from a local restaurant and didn’t pay for it.

On March 7, a resident on Driftwood Lane called police for help removing a snake from their living room.

On March 12, a resident reported that she got a call from the Argyle Police phone number and someone with a strong Indian accent said they were with the police department but did not give a name, and asked if she had ever been to California. The woman hung up on the scammer and the responding officer commended her for checking to verify if it was legitimate, which it was not.

On April 9, several residents reported being approached by solicitors, some of whom were aggressive, while other callers believed they weren’t really trying to sell anything.

On April 11, Oak Hills Community Church reported finding a handwritten message in the lobby saying there was a bomb in the men’s bathroom. Employees checked the bathroom and didn’t find anything, then called police, who also checked the building and cleared it.

On April 15, a resident on 16th Street asked for help saving two kittens that had gotten stuck behind the dishwasher. The kittens were rescued and subsequently made a clean getaway.

On April 17, a driver at FM 407 and I-35W reported seeing a cat on the side of the road that had just given birth and the caller was afraid the feline family could get hit by a car. An officer responded and found the mother cat and five kittens. The caller returned to the scene and took them home.

On April 21, a caller reported seeing two women pushing each other at Hwy 377 and Country Club Road. A responding officer found that both subjects were juveniles, and cousins, and there was no family feud.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

