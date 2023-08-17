Anderson Distillery closes in Roanoke, will relocate

Anderson Distillery and Grill permanently closed its doors in Roanoke on Sunday, but the business plans to relocate within Denton County.

The unique micro-distillery and restaurant opened in July 2022 at 400 South Oak St. The business parked controversy a month later by hosting a family-friendly drag brunch, which drew a group of armed supporters and protestors. It was hosted by the owner’s son, a Denton drag queen.

The business announced the news of the closure and relocation on social media on Aug. 8.

“We cannot fully express how GRATEFUL we are for the incredible support the Roanoke community has shown us,” it said in the Facebook post. “This is not the end of our journey. We’ve got more barrels of fun in the future! We’re thrilled to announce we will be RELOCATING to the vibrant town of Denton. Stay tuned for more updates on our next adventure.”

In comments on that post, Anderson Distillery said, “We loved Roanoke but are excited to expand!” The business said it will be moving into a larger space, the old Red Yard’s location at 410 North Bell Ave. It is hoping to open there this fall and will post updates on its Facebook page.