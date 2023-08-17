Northwest ISD eclipses 30k students to mark start of school year

Northwest ISD began the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday with more than 30,000 students enrolled, as the growing district continues to hit new enrollment milestones, according to a Northwest ISD news release.

The district marked the beginning of the new school year with the openings of five new school buildings, including two replacement campuses and three new schools. One of the new schools, Johnie R. Daniel Elementary School, is located in Northlake’s Pecan Square community.

“While visiting our schools on the first day, I witnessed the genuine excitement of our students and teachers to be back in school,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust. “We feel blessed that we get to meet students where they are and have the opportunity and responsibility to change the trajectory of their lives. We had a great first day and expect many more to come in the 2023-2024 school year.”

More than 30,100 students now attend Northwest ISD schools, up from about 28,500 a year ago. The district has been growing quickly for years; enrollment was about 23,100 students six years ago, up from about 12,000 in 2007. The district said in late 2021 that it expects enrollment to surpass 37,000 by August 2026 and 46,000 students by August 2031.