Northwest ISD breaks ground on future elementary school in Pecan Square

On Thursday morning, Northwest ISD, Hillwood, the Daniel family and the town of Northlake broke ground on the future Johnie R. Daniel Elementary School in Pecan Square.

Daniel Elementary is one of several new schools Northwest ISD is building to address surging enrollment. It is scheduled to open in August 2023, in time for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

The school is named after Johnie Daniel, who worked as a land developer in the area, greatly influencing Northwest ISD’s growth as a leader at Hillwood for 20 years. Hillwood donated the land in Pecan Square for the school and submitted the Daniel name as part of that donation, according to NISD. Daniel was a longtime Northwest ISD resident and died in 2016 of a heart attack, according to NISD. His wife, Janet, worked for Northwest ISD, and his children and grandchildren all graduated from district schools.

Last week, the district announced the school’s colors — blue and green — and mascot — the Dogs, matching the the ranch dog that serves as the Pecan Square mascot.