Justin Fun Day returning for first time since 2016

The annual summertime celebration in Justin that dates back about 30 years will be back next month after a five-year hiatus.

The first Justin Fun Day in the early 1990s was hosted by the Justin Chamber of Commerce, and over the years the event was taken over by Justin Discount Boots Store and then the city of Justin. The last one was held in 2016, but the city is giving it a big comeback with a bunch of new attractions in addition to the traditional Justin Fun Day rides, attractions and contests.

Justin Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4 in Justin Old Town. The free family-friendly event will feature a ferris wheel, petting zoo, armadillo race, cowboy stilt walkers, rock climbing, live music, street dancing, food trucks, market vendor shop, carnival rides, pony carousel, mechanical bull and much more. Registration is open for the watermelon eating contest and the Little Mr. & Miss Justin contest.

“Justin Fun Day is a great example of how much the City of Justin focuses on community,” said Abbey Reece, director of strategic services for the city of Justin. “We are excited for our residents and people nearby to come join us and learn why Justin is ‘Everything a Hometown Should Be.'”

