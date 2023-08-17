ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity use Thursday

ERCOT, the power grid operator of Texas, is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Extreme heat, near-record demand and lower energy reserves prompted ERCOT to issue a Voluntary Conservation Notice from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT set a new all-time unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW a week ago, and it is expecting to get close to that Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Denton County through 9 p.m. Friday, with high temperatures expected to top out between 103 and 113 degrees.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. It says voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. It is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.