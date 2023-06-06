Tuesday, June 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle schedules PACE meeting for proposed commercial, office development

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The town of Argyle will host another Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting next week about a proposed commercial and office development on Hwy 377.

The 10-acre planned development, located between Rusk Street and the First Baptist Church of Argyle, received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission in April, and it is scheduled for the June 26 Town Council meeting for consideration. The concept plan proposes one 15,000-square-foot mixed use building fronting Hwy 377 that would be be used for retail and restaurant space. Behind that building would be four 5,000-square-foot office buildings and four 7,000-square-foot office buildings.

At the upcoming PACE meeting, residents can ask questions, see architectural exhibits and provide feedback to the developer’s representatives, the town announced Monday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 12 at Argyle Town Hall.

Previous articleCreating the ultimate man cave
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.