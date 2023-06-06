Argyle schedules PACE meeting for proposed commercial, office development

The town of Argyle will host another Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting next week about a proposed commercial and office development on Hwy 377.

The 10-acre planned development, located between Rusk Street and the First Baptist Church of Argyle, received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission in April, and it is scheduled for the June 26 Town Council meeting for consideration. The concept plan proposes one 15,000-square-foot mixed use building fronting Hwy 377 that would be be used for retail and restaurant space. Behind that building would be four 5,000-square-foot office buildings and four 7,000-square-foot office buildings.

At the upcoming PACE meeting, residents can ask questions, see architectural exhibits and provide feedback to the developer’s representatives, the town announced Monday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 12 at Argyle Town Hall.