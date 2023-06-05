Monday, June 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Coach’s small town roots have produced big results

John English
By John English
0
1
Argyle Eagles baseball coach Ricky Griffin has a knack for leading his team to the state tournament. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

“If I wasn’t coaching, I would probably be lost,” Ricky Griffin said.

The Argyle baseball coach relayed these thoughts shortly after the Eagles had dispensed with Arlington Heights in the area round of the postseason in mid-May.

Griffin has led the Argyle baseball program to three state championships and five state championship game appearances during his 17-year tenure at the school and said most of his life has revolved around the sport he loves.

“I’ve loved baseball from an early age,” Griffin said. “I wasn’t a big kid, so baseball suited me and it came easy. I was a middle infielder and played for my mentor, Scott Cook at Frisco High School. I played some in college at Mary Hardin-Baylor, but I was a very average college player.”

But certainly not an average coach.

Griffin coached the Eagles to state titles in 2015, 2018 and 2019, and the 2018 and 2019 teams were also named National Champions.

In 2018, Griffin was selected as the Max Preps National Coach of the Year.

In 2019, he was the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Regional and National Coach of the Year and American Baseball Coaches Association’s National Coach of the Year.

Then in 2020, Griffin was named the National Federation of State High School Association’s Texas Coach of the Year.

The Argyle baseball coach grew up in Frisco when it was just a small farming community and was a fifth-generation resident, where all of his family members were farmers.

“I knew in high school that I wanted to coach baseball,” Griffin said. “I looked up to Coach Cook and always thought I would end up doing what he did. I started my coaching career as an assistant in Frisco for Coach Cook for seven years, then went to Wylie for seven years where I got my first head coaching assignment. From there I came to Argyle where I have been for the last 17 years.”

Griffin said Argyle seemed like a natural fit.

“I was drawn to Argyle because of its small town feel,” Griffin said. “Growing up in Frisco, it was then a small country town, and I wanted that same experience for my two boys.”

Griffin said when it comes to how he approaches coaching, he tries to keep it positive.

“My coaching philosophy is all about creating relationships,” Griffin said. “I want my players to feel like I am genuinely proud of them and what they accomplish.”

And his teams have accomplished quite a bit.

The three state champion squads went a combined 101-8 overall.

Griffin is quick to credit the Argyle community for his team’s success.

“I have received great support from Argyle ISD and have been blessed with some very talented, high character kids over the years,” Griffin said.

In his spare time, Griffin enjoys traveling with his wife, playing golf, and spending time with his granddaughter.

The Argyle coach said he hopes that his players leave the program with the understanding that teamwork is important.

“I have tried to develop my program around having my players be willing to put the team first,” Griffin said. “I hope that can be transferred into the rest of their lives.”

Previous articleDiscover refreshing tastes at Believe Meadery in Argyle
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.