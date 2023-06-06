Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — June 2023

Tuesday, July 4th at 10 a.m. we will celebrate July 4th and Copper Canyon’s 50th birthday with our annual parade and picnic. Come join us by decorating your car, golf cart, tractor, motorcycle, horse, or anything that moves and be a part of this fun event. The Parade lineup will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by ESD #1 Fire Department. Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall. We have activities for the kids, including face painting which is always a big hit with little and big kids! This annual event is for everyone so bring the entire family and celebrate our country’s independence and meet your neighbors. This year’s celebration will be bigger and better as we take time to honor the families who settled here in Copper Canyon in April of 1973 and worked to make this town a place we can all call home. A special thanks to Carol Owens and the Woodlands Women Club for organizing and hosting this event for more than 38 years!

Town Council Workshop

The Town Council will hold their semi-annual workshop June 12th and it will be open to the public. Several topics are on the workshop agenda including the upcoming budget, roads, and other items. Copper Canyon Town Councils have always approached the annual town budget with an eye to the future. The town road infrastructure is in excellent shape and our annual maintenance program will maintain them for years to come. Our budget tracker, developed by Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill, is reviewed each month to ensure we are being fiscally responsible.

I am exceedingly proud of our Town Council and staff who work every year to create a budget that meets the priorities of our Council while being mindful of fiscal responsibility and the trust given us by our citizens. My perennial focus as your mayor is to envision the needs of the town long-term while making decisions that will benefit our community’s future. The 2023-24 budget reflects this unwavering pledge to provide the best quality of life we have come to enjoy in Copper Canyon.

Flag Day

I have said before how proud I am as your mayor to drive the streets of Copper Canyon and see the United States flag proudly displayed on so many properties. Our residents are proud Americans and show their respect to this country year round and not just on Flag Day which this year falls on June 14.

Father’s Day

Another important day of respect this year is June 18, Father’s Day. To those fathers who parent your own children, someone else’s or your 2 or 4 legged babies, we at Town Hall wish you a peaceful, happy day celebrating you and your family.