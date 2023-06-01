New restaurant coming to Parker Square

A Lubbock restaurant recently announced that ownership will open a new sit-down eatery in Flower Mound.

The owners of The Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room announced in a recent Facebook post that they will open a restaurant called Vieux Carré Bistro & Bar in Parker Square this summer. It will be in the old Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar location, which closed at the end of 2022 after less than a half-year in business at 890 Parker Square Road. Before Chandler’s, the Yellow Rose Steakhouse operated out of the same space for about 13 years.

Attempts to contact representatives at the Funky Door, Vieux Carré and Parker Square this week were unsuccessful. The restaurant’s menu has not been announced, and so far the business’ only public comment has not revealed much about what it will offer, other than: “Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other … prepare your taste buds for a gastronomic adventure you won’t want to miss!”

Vieux Carré could open as soon as Aug. 1, according to the social media post. Click here to see its Facebook page, where updates will be posted as it gets closer to opening.