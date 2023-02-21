Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar shutters after dispute over building maintenance issues

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The owner of Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar, a New American restaurant in Parker Square, has decided to not reopen due to a dispute over “poor building conditions.”

Bruce Wills, the original owner of The Table restaurant in Flower Mound, opened Chandler’s in July 2022 at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space. But soon after opening, he said he ran into problems.

Wills is suing the original landlord, Parker Assets I and owner Curtis Shore, for $1 million, claiming that in the lease, Parker Assets warranted that the restaurant’s HVAC systems and plumbing were in good operating condition. But immediately after opening, the restaurant was not being adequately cooled and condensation was dripping from the air conditioning ducts, according to the lawsuit (see below). Then in August, a foul, sewage-like smell started coming from the plumbing system; the odor was strong enough to run off many customers, the lawsuit said.

At the time, Parker Assets I was in the process of selling the building to another landlord, according to the lawsuit.

Because of the building issues, Wills said he decided to close Chandler’s and terminate the lease around the first of the year. According to the lawsuit, the new landlord recently acknowledged the foul odor problem and repaired the plumbing issue.

Multiple attempts to reach Shore and the new landlord for comment were unsuccessful. The new landlord has posted a notice on Chandler’s front door, saying the locks were changed “due to failure to pay rent when due.”

Since closing, Wills said he learned from the previous tenant, Yellow Rose Steakhouse, that the odor and plumbing issues had existed for years, and the landlord knew about it but did not repair or disclose it.

