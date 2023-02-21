Edison Coffee hoping to reopen in late summer

Edison Coffee Co., which has been closed since Oct. 11, 2022 due to a fire in the building, is not expected to reopen until late summer, at the earliest.

The Parker Square coffee shop on Monday provided its first major update about its reopening plans in a social media post. The business has been working the past few months to remove debris from the shop and to set up a temporary space for merchandise shipping, production and office work.

As for when the nearly 10-year-old coffee shop will reopen, “the most recent update we’ve been given is that there will be at least six months of construction needed to get the building repaired (so, earliest timeline would be August),” the company announced Monday, adding that the closure has been “much longer than any of us anticipated.”