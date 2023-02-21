United Way of Denton County offering free tax prep help

United Way of Denton County’s free tax preparation program is back for the 2023 tax season with trained volunteers ready to help families in Denton County who earn up to $60,000 annually.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of hard-working households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time and for free, according to a UWDC news release. From late January to Tax Day on April 18, IRS-certified volunteers at six sites across the county will be ready to help taxpayers retrieve every dollar of refund and credit they are due, including the high value Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit and more.

“This program is a vital resource for struggling households who we refer to as A.L.I.C.E. – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President & CEO. “Our VITA volunteers are a key component in our focus to create economic mobility for households who often live paycheck to paycheck. Maximizing their full tax refund, while saving them hundreds in tax preparation and filing fees sets them up for success in 2023.”

Despite unexpected site closures due to flooding of the United Way of Denton County office and the recent ice storm, VITA volunteers have completed 195 filings returning over $400,000 in refunds back to Denton County and saving over $60,000 in preparation fees for taxpayers so far this year.

According to the National Society of Accountants, Texans pay an average of $313 to tax preparers for a tax return. The IRS estimates that over $15 million is left on the table by VITA-eligible Denton County taxpayers every year. The team of VITA volunteers have learned the tax code, so members of the Denton County community can file their taxes, get their refund, and save their hard-earned money.

United Way of Denton County’s VITA site opened this week, joining sites at Denton Public Library North Branch, Lewisville Public Library, Little Elm Public Library, Pilot Point Public Library and Sanger Public Library. VITA locations will be open until April 18, 2023. For specific locations/times, a list of required documents, and other information, go to unitedwaydenton.org/vita.