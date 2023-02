Multiple lanes of I-35W in south Denton are shut down during the afternoon rush Tuesday because of a car crash, according to the Denton Police Department.

Denton PD said on social media at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday that no one was injured in the crash, between the FM 2449 and Crawford Road the exits, but there are delays for both northbound and southbound lanes.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area late Tuesday afternoon, if possible.

Check back for updates.