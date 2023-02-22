Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 28 arrests from December 14 through January 15, answered 421 calls for service, took 60 reports and worked 16 accidents.

December 14 – Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Ft. Worth through a license plate reader near Raceway Drive. Officers went to the area and discovered the vehicle at a local business. Once the vehicle left the area, a traffic stop was conducted and three people were detained. After conducting an investigation, the driver was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

December 14 – Officers received a call from the Dallas Police Department regarding a possible stolen vehicle out of Northlake. Officers made contact with the owner of the possible stone car in the 900 blk of Fenceline Drive. The victim did not realize the vehicle was taken and made a report. Dallas PD took possession of the vehicle until returned to the owner.

December 16, – Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver in the 18000 blk of I-35W. A witness followed the subject to a local business and informed dispatch. Officers encountered a male at the business who showed signs of intoxication. After concluding the investigation, the subject was placed under arrest.

December 16 – Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 east when the driver cut across the grassy median and fled at a high rate of speed. The officers discontinued the pursuit. A short time later the vehicle was spotted again and fled. Officers had observed the license plate number and checked the owner information. Officers went to the subject’s residence and found the vehicle in the driveway. An officer observed a male subject enter the vehicle and begin to drive away. Several officers initiated a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the male driver for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

December 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 1400 blk of Tumbleweed Trail. Two subjects were observed on video opening the vehicle doors and removing items without the owner’s consent. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

January 5 – Officers were dispatched to the 18000 blk of I-35W regarding an Aggravated Robbery at the business. According to the victim, an unknown male came into the business and displayed a weapon and demanded the contents of the cash drawer. After taking the cash, the subject fled the scene. Criminal Investigations currently following up on leads of this incident.

January 9 – Officers were dispatched to the 900 blk of Bayberry regarding a Burglary of a Habitation. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the home is currently under construction and several items were removed without the consent of the homebuilder. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.