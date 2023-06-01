HVPD names new dog after beloved sergeant

The Highland Village Police Department is getting a new therapy dog, and he’ll be named after a beloved HVPD sergeant who died of COVID-19.

The department announced last week that it is getting a new therapy dog, a poodle-mix that was rescued in the San Antonio area and is currently being trained by an emotional support trainer. The department asked the community for suggestions for what to name the dog, and the overwhelming majority suggested “Ollie,” in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who served HVPD for 19 years until he died of duty-related COVID-19 in October 2020.

Oliver “was a faithful community caretaker who touched countless lives in Highland Village, and we cannot think of a better name for our new HVPD member,” the department said in a statement. “Donievin Oliver, one of Dennis’ sons, currently is one of our officers. Although all of your requests for Ollie were heard, being mindful and respectful of Donievin and his mother Tonie, their wishes were the higher priority. After reaching out, without doubt or hesitation, both were fully supportive for naming our newest addition to HVPD – Ollie.”

Ollie is expected to join HVPD in July, after completing more training. Unlike traditional police dogs that are trained to sniff out drugs or people, the new station dog will be trained to calm people in crisis, comfort victims of crimes and make positive connections with people, particularly first responders who face emotional and stressful situations at work. The city also plans to bring Ollie to community events, as well.