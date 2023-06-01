Great American Cookie replacing Nestle at Shops at Highland Village

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip’s Highland Village is now closed, but it will soon reopen under a new cookie shop brand.

FAT Brands, parent company of Great American Cookies among many other restaurant and dessert shop chains, purchased Nestlé shops from Crest Foods in May 2022. The company’s CEO said at the time that it would rebrand the 85 Nestlé locations around the country as Great American Cookie Shops.

The Nestlé shop at The Shops at Highland Village, 1400 Shoal Creek, Suite 100, closed its doors last month and is currently renovating the space into a new Great American Cookie. Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manager at The Shops, said the new sweets shop is expected to open before the end of the month.