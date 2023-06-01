Bank of America to close Flower Mound location

A Bank of America Financial Center location in Flower Mound will close this summer.

A bank spokesperson confirmed this week that the Bank of America location at 1051 Flower Mound Road will close on Aug. 22, describing the decision as “part of our repositioning strategy.”

The two other Bank of America locations in Flower Mound, 825 Cross Timbers Road and 6161 Long Prairie Road, will remain open, and each one was either recently renovated or will be renovated soon, the company spokesperson said.

