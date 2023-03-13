Monday, March 13, 2023
Roanoke gives police chief additional title

Jeriahme Miller, Roanoke Police Chief (photo courtesy of the city of Roanoke)

The city of Roanoke announced last week that Police Chief Jeriahme Miller will now also be serving as the city’s assistant city manager.

Miller will continue to lead the Roanoke Police Department, and he will also oversee the Fire Department and the Parks & Recreation Department. He will now work more closely with new City Manager Cody Petree.

“The City of Roanoke is proud to name Chief Jeriahme Miller as the new Assistant City Manager,” Petree said. “Chief Miller’s dedication and continued leadership has helped usher the city of Roanoke into impressive growth while maintaining safety for citizens. I look forward to leaning on his impressive knowledge and skill sets as we lead the great employees of the city and implement the vision of Roanoke’s elected officials.”

Miller joined the Roanoke Police Department in 200, rose to the rank of sergeant in 2006 before promoting to commander in 2012 and assistant police chief in 2016. “His outstanding work in law enforcement, and his servant leadership in the Roanoke community, made him the obvious choice for Roanoke Police Chief in 2018,” the city said in a news release. Miller’s educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a Master Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and a coveted yellow brick as a graduate of the prestigious FBI Academy. Miller has led the Roanoke Police Department through seasons of dynamic growth, including achieving state accreditation for best practices through the Texas Police Chiefs Association and numerous successful multi-agency partnerships.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.