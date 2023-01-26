Thursday, January 26, 2023
Roanoke names longtime employee as new city manager

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Roanoke City Manager Cody Petree, photo courtesy of the city of Roanoke

The Roanoke City Council voted unanimously this week to name Cody Petree, a city employee since 2004, as city manager.

“I am honored and excited to be selected to serve as the City Manager of the City of Roanoke,” Petree said. “I have been uniquely privileged to serve the City of Roanoke community and work with so many of its great leaders for many years. I want to thank the Mayor, the City Council, our City staff and community for all of your support during my entire employment here, especially during this transition. There is no way this could have happened without the amazing staff we have here; they are outstanding at what they do and a true asset to our community. Together we will continue to provide world-class service and continue to make Roanoke a great place to live, work, and play.”

After Scott Campbell retired in September, the city named Petree the interim city manager. Petree joined the city in 2004 and has worked in Public Works, Community Development, Economic Development and Administration. He was named assistant city manager in June 2018 and oversaw Parks and Recreation, Library, Planning and Development, Public Works and Economic Development.

“With more than 24 years of governmental experience, Cody’s background and knowledge will be invaluable as the City of Roanoke continues to grow its strong business base,” the city said in statement. “Cody is the perfect choice to lead Roanoke’s 175+ full-time and part-time employees.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

