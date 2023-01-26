Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

From Nov. 2-10, Flower Mound police received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries, and officers identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect. On Nov. 17, Munoz-Paz was seen at a Flower Mound church, and police conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle. She was found to be in possession of checks made out to area churches by different account holders, and her name was not on any of the accounts. Munoz-Paz was arrested on charges of mail theft, forgery of a governmental instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. In a follow-up investigation, Munoz-Paz was linked to more than 50 different mail thefts in North Texas. Jail records show that Munoz-Paz has also been placed on an ICE hold. The case has been forwarded to the U.S. postal inspectors for further investigation.

On Nov. 16, officers were called to a robbery in progress in the 5800 block of Long Prairie Road. A 28-year-old man tried to steal about $900 worth of clothing from a store, but when he was confronted by an employee, he ran into him, head-butting the employee in the chin. The suspect dropped the clothing and fled the scene, but was caught by officers. He was arrested for robbery and for a warrant for marijuana possession.

On Nov. 21 at 9:05 a.m., a man reported that his truck was taken from his driveway in the 1000 block of Sanmar Drive. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot of a store in the 2500 block of Cross Timbers Road. A 37-year-old man was in the vehicle, and he had several credit and debit cards belonging to another victim whose vehicle had been stolen in Dallas a week earlier.

On Nov. 25 at 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area on the north side of the road. The driver, identified as Hernan Santiago Bautista, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Nov. 28 at 2:25 p.m., a 59-year-old woman was arrested for prostitution in the 600 block of Cross Timbers Road after she agreed to receive a fee to engage in a sexual act.

On Nov. 29 at 5:41 p.m., a teenager reported that his 2019 Volvo was taken from a fitness center parking lot in the 4100 block of Churchill Drive. The vehicle was soon recovered in Rowlett.