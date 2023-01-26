Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 19 at 1:09 p.m., a caller reported that he was helping clean up after a funeral at Cross Timbers Community Church when another man threatened him and pushed him. Police responded, but the caller became irritated when police asked him to identify the suspect, and he only wanted to show an image of the man who supposedly pushed him. “His behavior was odd and he could not tell me what he wanted,” the officer noted. The officer also saw a video where someone said that the caller was harassing women at the church and was asked to leave. The officer later learned that the funeral ended more than three hours before the subject called, and he had no business being at the church. He was advised to leave multiple times, and eventually complied.

On Oct. 28 at 10:22 p.m., a resident on Ranchview Road called multiple times to ask police to check on a vehicle that was parked in a dark part of the street. After about an hour, police determined that the car belonged to someone who was at a party down the street, and they asked party guests to move their vehicles to a better lit area. No word if the actual party was “lit.”

On Nov. 1 at 10:26 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a male voice speaking an unknown language. Police responded and found that a small child had accidentally called 911 while playing with a phone.

On Nov. 6 at 1:47 a.m., officers saw a car in the parking lot of Point Bank and checked to see what the occupants were up to. It was just two juveniles, sitting in a running car, talking.

On Nov. 6 at 3:12 p.m., a caller reported that he started having a seizure and when his service dog alerted, some neighbors taunted and threatened him.

On Nov. 7 at 7:56 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of Frenchtown Road reported that a woman was driving a black pick-up truck all over their property, claiming to be an Amazon driver, but the caller doesn’t believe that and thinks she was “casing the area.” An officer located the suspect vehicle, and the driver explained that she was indeed an Amazon driver and she couldn’t figure out how to exit the property.

On Nov. 17 at 4:57 p.m., a caller reported that a coyote was hit by a car on I-35W but was still alive. A responding officer only found a dead raccoon.

On Nov. 23 at 9:51 a.m., a caller reported that her vehicle was left unlocked while parked on Dallas Street and someone took cash, gift cards and a flashlight from it.

On Nov. 28 at 8:54 p.m., an officer made contact with a man sitting in a running vehicle for five minutes in a bank parking lot. The officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and during a probable cause search, located “a bunch of loose marijuana and marijuana roaches.” The driver was given a warning.