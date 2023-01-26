Thursday, January 26, 2023
United Way of Denton County hosting signature event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Mayor Derek France and his wife Amanda pay tribute to "Napoleon Dynamite," image courtesy of the United Way of Denton County

The United Way of Denton County’s signature event, the 11th Annual UNITED Tribute Gala, is set to be held this weekend in Denton.

The “Illuminate the Night”-themed event includes a silent auction, dinner, awards, and the crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars” competition, featuring a troupe of community volunteer dancers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France will be dancing the cha-cha with his wife Amanda at the event and is aiming to raise $5,000 for the UWDC.

Denton couple Terry and Bob Widmer will receive the most prestigious award of the evening, the 2022 United Way of Denton County Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award.

Click here for more information about the event and how to donate or bid on silent auction items.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

