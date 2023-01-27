Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 21 at 11:56 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Windy Court reported that several electronics had been taken from their vehicle, which had been left unlocked in the driveway. An expensive storage container was also taken from the garage, which had been left open.

On Nov. 25 at 12:15 p.m., police began investigating a case of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor. A 15-year-old victim had sent nude photos of himself upon request via Snapchat to someone he believed to be an 18-year-old female. The other person then demanded $500 or they would send the photos to all of the victim’s contacts on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. Search warrants have been issued to Snapchat in an effort to identify the suspect.

On Dec. 11, a woman attempted to exchange some bras at Victoria’s Secret, but a manager informed her that the 60-day return window had expired. The woman became upset and left the store. Soon after, the woman called the store to ask if they kept the tags from the bras she tried to return. When the manager said yes, she allegedly said she was going to come back to the store to shoot the manager. The suspect returned to the store to get the tags from a different employee, and police were called to identify the suspect and take her statement. The investigation was not a bust and remains active.