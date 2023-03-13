Denton County residents among state’s most generous, study finds

Denton County residents are some of the most generous Texans, a new study has found.

In a recent study, financial advice website SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations, according to a SmartAsset news release.

According to the study, Denton County ranks No. 5 in Texas, behind Collin, Rockwall, Travis and Kendall counties. Denton County’s charitable donations add up to 1.52% of income, the lowest of Texas’ top 10, and its percentage of returns itemizing charitable contributions is 10.51%, third-most in the top 10.

Click here for more information about the study.