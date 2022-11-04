Weir: Professional chef takes over hospitality management of River Walk

Ever since the River Walk in Flower Mound was constructed, area residents have heard about the plans for several high-end restaurants that would satisfy the expectations of those who moved there to enjoy the convenience of local dining while treated to waterfall views, cascading over aesthetic rock formations. As pleasing as the area is to those who reside there, and those who come by to observe, most have been waiting a long time to experience the fulfillment of the original promises.

A couple of years ago the first restaurant, Sfereco, opened, followed some months later by Primo’s and Scout. Although those eateries have much to offer in the way of menu items, including sumptuous appetizers and drinks, many residents felt there should be additional dining establishments. Evidently, Centurion American, which constructed the scenic neighborhood, had pledged more than they ultimately delivered.

That’s about to change under the new management company, River Walk FNB (Food ‘N Beverage). Greg Retz, a well-known chef and hospitality manager, is the CEO of the company, which has plans to add some restaurants, and do some upgrades to existing establishments, that will complement the experiences of all diners. I asked Mr.Retz to sit for an interview to inform area residents about the exciting plans he’s about to implement. He sent the following short bio:

CEO Greg Retz comes to North Texas with an impressive culinary résumé. The professionally trained chef of over 35 years not only has a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales, where he also served as an instructor, but also a nutrition degree from Virginia Tech.

Retz came to North Texas from Regal Springs, the world’s largest vertically integrated provider of premium tilapia, where he served as executive chef and also created and supported test kitchen operations. At Compass Group, he led a culinary team managing 168 commissary units and created innovative solutions for the creation of nutrient-rich meals. As Director of Culinary Innovation at Fresh Realm, Retz was able to pioneer much of what is now the meal kit delivery industry.

Retz is married with two adult children, and he is a committed community volunteer for a variety of organizations including the American Heart Association.