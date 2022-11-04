Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74.

Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.

“I don’t have the words to express how much he did for me throughout my life,” Reece said in a public Facebook post. “He was the most selfless man I have ever known.”

Scott’s career was full of awards and accomplishments in the hospitality industry for over 50 years, according to his obituary. He served in every capacity of that industry and finished his career focusing on hotel development, which was his passion, as president of Newstream Hotels & Resorts. He had previously served as an executive of John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts and Windsor Hospitality Group. He was involved in many area developments, including in-development Brown on the Square, an upscale boutique hotel in Denton.

Tarwater’s family’s roots in Grapevine goes back over 100 years, and he was involved in local historical preservation. He was a charter member of Cross Timbers Rotary, and was an active member at Lewisville Lighthouse Church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at Flower Mound United Methodist Church.