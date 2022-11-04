Senior Talk DFW — November 2022

November – the month of Thanksgiving, gratitude, travel, family, LOTS of food, football, giving and so much more.

Many of us travel to see family we haven’t seen in a while. It can be a joyous time. It can be a concerning time. If you haven’t seen older loved ones; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, in a few months you may notice some changes in them. Here’s a few things to look for:

Are they moving slower or having mobility challenges? Using a walker? Holding on to furniture as they walk?

Have items that, in the past, were put away on higher shelves in the cabinet or pantry and are now staying on countertops?

House cleaning and maintenance not up to their usual past standards?

Weight loss, personal hygiene or how they are dressing not as you remember?

These may indicate our older loved ones need some assistance or it could be time to consider a change in their living arrangements.

The holidays are a time when you can see siblings or family members and have conversations around what you’ve noticed. It’s a great time to start the “what if” discussions. As a senior, start the conversations with family and friends if you are having challenges.

With parents or grandparents, Thanksgiving may be a time to plant the seeds for talking about their future plans and what they would want your role to be. These conversations are not easy to bring up. They are very important to have them! An emergency room is not the best place to talk about an important decision about health or living arrangements.

Not sure where to start? On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. join me for a webinar: “Moving Mom and Dad: 5 Common Mistakes Children of Older Adults Make and How to Avoid Them.” Register at www.MovingMomandDadWebinar.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Thanksgiving is also a time to give to those in need. We’re collecting Blessing Baskets. This is a laundry basket filled with non-perishable items and a $15-20 gift card for a turkey. These baskets will be given to seniors in our community. To arrange pickup of a basket, register at www.DFWBlessingBaskets.com.

Watch for details about 2023 Senior Talk Seminars! Want to be on our contact list for these? Email [email protected], text or call us.

For all real estate questions please don’t hesitate to reach out, 469-616-0561. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING and Happy Fall Y’all!