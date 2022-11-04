Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Senior Talk DFW — November 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Edwena Potter

November – the month of Thanksgiving, gratitude, travel, family, LOTS of food, football, giving and so much more.

Many of us travel to see family we haven’t seen in a while. It can be a joyous time. It can be a concerning time. If you haven’t seen older loved ones; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, in a few months you may notice some changes in them. Here’s a few things to look for:

Are they moving slower or having mobility challenges? Using a walker? Holding on to furniture as they walk?

Have items that, in the past, were put away on higher shelves in the cabinet or pantry and are now staying on countertops?

House cleaning and maintenance not up to their usual past standards?

Weight loss, personal hygiene or how they are dressing not as you remember?

These may indicate our older loved ones need some assistance or it could be time to consider a change in their living arrangements.

The holidays are a time when you can see siblings or family members and have conversations around what you’ve noticed.  It’s a great time to start the “what if” discussions. As a senior, start the conversations with family and friends if you are having challenges.

With parents or grandparents, Thanksgiving may be a time to plant the seeds for talking about their future plans and what they would want your role to be. These conversations are not easy to bring up. They are very important to have them! An emergency room is not the best place to talk about an important decision about health or living arrangements.

Not sure where to start? On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. join me for a webinar: “Moving Mom and Dad: 5 Common Mistakes Children of Older Adults Make and How to Avoid Them.” Register at www.MovingMomandDadWebinar.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Thanksgiving is also a time to give to those in need. We’re collecting Blessing Baskets. This is a laundry basket filled with non-perishable items and a $15-20 gift card for a turkey. These baskets will be given to seniors in our community. To arrange pickup of a basket, register at www.DFWBlessingBaskets.com.

Watch for details about 2023 Senior Talk Seminars! Want to be on our contact list for these? Email [email protected], text or call us.

For all real estate questions please don’t hesitate to reach out, 469-616-0561. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING and Happy Fall Y’all!

Previous articleTornado Watch in effect through Friday evening
Next articleLocal developer Scott Tarwater dies
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.