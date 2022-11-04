Weir: Andy Eads running for reelection as Denton County Judge

With early voting already in progress, and Election Day coming up this Tuesday, November 8th, candidates have been busy meeting with their constituents in person, by email, or on various social media platforms. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who is running for his second term, came over for an interview to talk about issues facing the county going forward, and why he believes voters should approve the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP) bond election that is on the ballot this year. Judge Eads’ bio (below) was taken from www.andyeads.com

Denton County Judge Andy Eads is a native Texan and fifth generation resident of Denton County. It’s been the greatest honor to serve the citizens of this county; first as County Commissioner of Precinct 4 and now as County Judge. Public service is a calling that our family takes very seriously.” said Judge Eads.

During his term as County Judge, Eads led the charge on critical issues affecting Denton County. Most notably in 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 virus, Judge Eads worked closely with municipalities across the county, along with state and federal officials, to develop a plan for testing sites, and later led the award-winning vaccination clinics.

Denton County made international headlines in early 2021 when the County spearheaded efforts to open the largest vaccine site in the nation in partnership with Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Under Eads’ leadership, the County successfully mobilized thousands of volunteers to work the vaccine clinics. Denton County’s efforts became the model for the nation and people traveled from over 45 states to Denton County to receive their vaccination. Additionally, efforts were made to ensure all residents in the County had transportation to the clinic by working with their partners at Denton County Transportation Authority, SPAN and volunteer drivers from the Rotary Clubs across the county.

Judge Eads continued, “While it’s been a challenging time for us all, the citizens of Denton County have demonstrated their true grit and can-do spirit that Texans are known for having.”

Denton County also proved itself as a leader by working to minimize the financial destruction to our business community. With the use of federal funds, Denton County quickly created a business grant program to provide assistance to thousands of local businesses who demonstrated a financial loss as a result of COVID-19. Denton County’s business grant program served as a model and was replicated by several other counties across the state.

Even through the emergency of the pandemic, Eads and the Denton County Commissioners Court continued offering efficient services to its residents, all within budget and by keeping taxes low. Denton County continues to have one of the lowest tax rates in the state and is financially sound as acknowledged by its AAA bond rating by Standard and Poor’s.

“Keeping taxes low has been a priority of this Court and we provided property tax relief to our taxpayers with a senior tax freeze and adopting a homestead exemption.” Eads continued “I am proud of the work we have done to provide permanent tax-relief for our homeowners.”

Eads continues to make transportation and good roads a priority and works closely with state and federal officials to keep projects on schedule. While in office, Eads has invested funds from the 2008 bond election to ensure nearly every state highway in the county has either been expanded, is currently under construction or plans are in place to be improved. “Good roads are a family value by allowing people to spend more time at home instead of sitting in traffic. Anytime TxDOT needs a partner to improve a state highway, farm-to-market road or interstate highway in Denton County, we stand ready to do our part to keep projects moving forward.”

After graduating from Liberty Christian School, he earned his BBA from Howard Payne University and his Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.

Eads has been heavily involved in numerous civic and non-profit organizations for decades, serving in leadership roles with organizations such as Denton County’s Representative to the Regional Transportation Council and past Chair; Charter President of Cross Timbers Rotary Club; President Flower Mound Rotary Club; President of the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation; Board of Directors of United Way of Denton County; President of Denton County Housing Finance Corporation; Board of Directors and Chairman Emeritus of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce; Metroport Cities Partnership; Trustee of The Mound Foundation in Flower Mound; and Serve Denton Advisory Board; Board of Directors Speedway Children’s Charities; President, Communities in Schools of North Texas; President, Denton County Historical Park Foundation; Board Member, Greater Lewisville Family YMCA.

Judge Eads began his public service career at the Town of Addison where he worked in the City Manager’s Office, Budget Office and Human Resources. While in Addison he researched and authored the book “Addison, Texas: A Pictorial History.” Prior to elected office, he was a top-producing agent with RE/MAX DFW, where he earned the Rookie of the Year Award and was repeatedly voted one of the Best Realtors in DFW by D Magazine.