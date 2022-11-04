Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak defends use of relief funds to Treasury Department

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
16
Double Oak Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

On Thursday, the mayor of Double Oak sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury to justify the former mayor’s use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to give ineligible employees $25,000 bonuses.

Former Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher resigned in July after receiving heavy criticism because he used State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to give $25,000 bonuses to nine town employees. Most towns of similar size gave bonuses no more than $5,000 with SLFRF. The Town Council requested an audit of the use of the funding, to find out if Beougher’s uses were allowed, and the audit found that three of the nine employees were not eligible, according to SLFRF stipulations.

While some on the Double Oak Town Council wanted to have those three employees return the money, the majority of council voted last month to ask the federal government for forgiveness instead. Mike Donnelly, who served as mayor before Beougher, was appointed to fill the remainder of Beougher’s term, and on Thursday he sent the letter to the Department of the Treasury.

In the letter, Donnelly said he aimed “to justify that the premium pay was responsive to the employees’ performance of essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said the three ineligible employees were the town secretary, police chief and assistant police chief, and he provided details about how during all of the pandemic closures, they and other town and police employees could not work remotely. As they worked in the small Town Hall building in close proximity to each other, they “all experienced a high risk of contamination.” He also pointed out that two Double Oak police officers died in 2022 of COVID-19.

“The decision to give premium pay was intended to compensate these workers who, by virtue of their employment, were forced to take on additional burdens and make great personal sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Donnelly said in the letter. “The premium pay was responsive, despite the employees’ higher income, due to the substantial risks each faced.”

Previous articleFrom the Firehouse: Change your clocks, change your batteries
Next articleWeir: Andy Eads running for reelection as Denton County Judge
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.