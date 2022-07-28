Double Oak mayor resigns

Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation on Thursday, effective immediately.

“In order for the council, citizens and staff to focus on the essential business of the town during this important budget cycle, I’ve decided to resign as the mayor of Double Oak,” the letter says.

Beougher, principal at developer McAdams Co., angered many residents and Town Council members when he used federal COVID-19 funds to give $25,000 bonuses to 10 town employees each without discussing the amount with council. Just two weeks ago, Beougher defended his use of those funds, but he changed his tone in his resignation letter.

“In response to concerns expressed by some town residents, my decision to use the SLFRF funds for premium pay to the town’s essential workers was made in appreciation for assumption of life-threatening risks to them and their families, and in appreciation of their dedication and commitment to keeping Double Oak up and running during the pandemic,” Beougher said in his resignation letter. “And while the use of the SLFRF funds was squarely within the uses permitted by the Treasury Department, it was made without specific direction from Town Council, and I am truly sorry for the outcry that my decision has created.”

Beougher, who was appointed to council in 2019 and elected mayor last year, expressed confidence in his apparent replacement, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, and wished the best for Town Council, town staff and the residents of Double Oak.