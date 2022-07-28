Argyle approves variance to noise ordinance for Stonecrest construction

The Argyle Town Council voted last week to allow for construction on the Stonecrest Road project to begin earlier and last longer than the current noise ordinance allows.

During the council meeting, Robert White, Argyle’s director of public works, said the intense heat this summer decreases workers’ productivity and can hinder the quality of the product. He presented a handful of options that could help keep the project on schedule and still provide a good quality product. The current town noise ordinance prohibits work from being done on weekdays before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m., but the town council approved a variance to allow for construction work no earlier than 5 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m., giving crews an additional five hours per day, during cooler parts of the day, to get paving and sawing done well. The weekend noise ordinance was not changed.

Construction began in late June on the section of Stonecrest between FM 407 and Oak Ridge Lane, which will be one-way only, southbound, through the entire project. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed by September, and the entire project is expected to be completed by December. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Hwy 377 up to either Frenchtown Road or FM 407. Access to private driveways, business entrances and side streets will be kept at all times except one-off closures in front of the specific access points.

The Stonecrest project is especially important because when TxDOT’s Hwy 377 widening project begins — likely next year — many drivers will use Stonecrest and other nearby roads to avoid delays on Hwy 377. The Argyle Town Council last year approved an agreement to reconstruct Stonecrest from FM 407 to the Flower Mound town limits, a distance of 1.7 miles.

Click here for more information.