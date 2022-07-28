Liquorland opening soon in Highland Village

A new liquor store is expected to open in early August in Highland Village.

Liquorland is moving into Bowery Park on FM 407. Smit Shah, director of real estate and development for Liquorland, said the high-end store will have a cigar room and a good collection of wine, craft beer and all kinds of liquors. It will be a similar store to the Corral City location, which opened last year west of Argyle and is already one of the top-selling stores in Liquorland’s system. Customers can go to the store to buy items or have them delivered via Instacart or Door Dash.

Shah said Highland Village is a great neighborhood for Liquorland, which he said offers a better experience than other liquor stores in the area. In fact, Liquorland is particularly fond of southern Denton County in general, because two more stores are coming to Bartonville and Lewisville, he said. The Lewisville location is expected to open this fall in the Winco shopping center near FM 1171 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, and the specific location in Bartonville has not been disclosed, but it is expected to open early next year.

“It’s a good corridor,” Shah said. “It’s the perfect demographic, people need it, and they want stores like us to be there.”

Click here for more information.