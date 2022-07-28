Update: Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting event postponed

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd, originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed by nearly a month.

The event to celebrate the park’s redesign has been rescheduled from July 30 to Aug. 27, according to a news release from the town, because of unexpected contractor delays.

The contractor has been working around the clock, including nights, in order to be ready, but has encountered issues with the supply chain, staffing shortages and the summer’s high heat,” the town said in a statement Friday. “The Town wants to ensure that when we hold the ribbon cutting and open the park back up after this extensive renovation project that it’s ready for the public, it’s clean and safe, and all the amenities are open and functioning. Please bear with us as we ensure all the work is completed.”

Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard, according to the town.