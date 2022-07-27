Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

5/19/2022 – Assault by Contact – E. View Ct – Officer responded to a call where the two family members allegedly pushed each other. One family member did not reside at the location and left. No further action was requested.

5/21/2022 – Suspicious Person – Justin Rd – Officer responded to a call of a suspicious person at a business. The suspect was later determined to be a legal process server delivering court documents.



5/23/2022 – Agency Assist – Lantana – Officer assisted Denton County Sheriff’s Deputies on a verbal Domestic Disturbance call. An involved male party was seen by a neighbor holding a firearm at one point, but not threatening or brandishing it. No arrests or other actions made.

5/25/2022 – Suspicious Vehicle – Oak Trail Dr – Officer responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked on the street. The vehicle was gone prior to officer arrival.

5/29/2022 – Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest – Justin Rd – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. A computer check of the subject revealed outstanding warrants for his arrest for traffic tickets. The subject was taken into custody and transported to jail. A similar traffic stop occurred two days later.

6/1/2022 – Auto Pedestrian Accident – Foxtrot Ln – Officer responded to a call where a motorist struck a pedestrian with a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

6/1/2022 – Agency Assist – Argyle – Officer assisted a Denton County Sheriff’s Deputy on an Intoxicated Person arrest.

6/5/2022 – Criminal Mischief – E. View Ct – Officer responded to a call of criminal mischief. Resident reported that wires to the air conditioning unit were tampered with. No suspect information was provided.

6/5/2022 – Aggravated Assault – Oak Trail Dr – Officer responded to a call of aggravated assault. A firearm was discharged during an assault between family members. The victim declined medical treatment on scene. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail. This case was filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

6/6/2022 – Credit Card Abuse – E. View Ct – Officer responded to a call of credit card abuse. A suspect used the victim’s credit card without permission to make purchases.

6/7/2022 – Agency Assist – Argyle – Officer assisted the Argyle Police Department on a Domestic Violence assault call. The suspect assaulted a family member. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail by the Argyle Police Department.

6/18/2022 – Agency Assist – Bartonville – Officer assisted the Bartonville Police Department on a disturbance at a business on FM 407. A person was trespassed from the location.