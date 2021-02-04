New liquor store opening in Draper

A new liquor store will open soon in the place of the old Paradise Liquors store in Draper.

Following extensive customer-led research, a refreshed Liquorland trial concept store will be developed and opened this spring in the southwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W. It’s designed to take the chain slightly more up-market, according to a news release from the company. The newly refreshed store also has more clear pricing – with whole bays marked out by single price, a more spacious layout and a range emphasis on local producers.

‘The store format focuses on simplified signage and seamless navigation to demonstrate specialist credentials and help customers find what they are looking for under ‘Wine Region’, ‘Beer District’ and ‘Spirits Trail,'” said Ronak Vaghani, Chief Operating Officer at Liquorland.

Paradise Liquors closed about a year ago for remodeling, but never reopened. Liquorland has a location open in Fort Worth and will open more in Lewisville and Bedford. Click here for more information.