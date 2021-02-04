Metroport Chamber announces winners of its Business Awards

The Metroport Chamber announced last week the winners of its Metroport Business Awards, which honor the achievements of the businesses and volunteers whose efforts support the chamber and the Metroport region.

Nominations were submitted by the chamber’s membership, and winners were voted upon by the 2020 Board of Directors via blind ballot, according to a chamber news release. The winners are:

Member of the Year Large Business (50+ employees): CoServ Electric

Small Business of the Year (<50 employees): iOffice

Regional Initiative Award: McAdams Co.

Heart of the Region Award: Community Storehouse

Leadership Spirit Award: Allison Hayes, Frost Bank

Rookie of the Year Award: Dan Claterbaugh, iOffice

Director of the Year Award: Marianne Henderson, iOffice

John Albanese Ambassador of the Year Award: Warren Mills, Apex Mechanical

The Metroport Chamber has served the Alliance region since 1988 and represents more than 550 members and seven communities: Argyle, Haslet, Justin, Northlake, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake.